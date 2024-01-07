Passengers who had to deal with a new bus operator last month have been complaining about delays and cancellations, according to traveler organization Rover. The passenger association believes travelers affected by the problems should be compensated.

This mainly concerns parts of the country where a carrier has been replaced with the introduction of a new timetable. For example, in the Zaanstreek region, the Israeli bus company Egged Bus Systems (EBS) took over Connexxion's transportation contract.

For its poor performance, EBS will be fined for substandard services in regional transport in the Zaanstreek region by the organization overseeing Amsterdam regional transportation services. The fine can amount to 2 million euros.

EBS took over the concession for bus transport in Zaanstreek-Waterland just a month ago. After just a few weeks, the Zaanstreek-Waterland advisory committee expressed its serious concerns about the implementation of the transport contract. Buses were canceled, late or overcrowded and travel information was incorrect, meaning travelers often waited in vain.

EBS would not comment on the fine, because the company has not yet been informed of it. A spokesperson acknowledged that the company is facing a major shortage of bus drivers. That is why the number of journeys in the region will be reduced for the time being. Passengers can then take the bus less often, but they know where they stand, the spokesperson said. The adjusted timetable will remain in force until at least the end of March.

It is especially important that EBS delivers what they promised as quickly as possible, Purmerend lawmaker Coen Lageveen recently wrote in a letter on behalf of the Zaanstreek-Waterland advisory committee to the Amsterdam transport authorities. The committee has demanded that the bus company from now on report twice a month on the reliability of the service.

EBS is also experiencing problems on bus lines elsewhere. In Flevoland, services are also regularly canceled due to staff shortages. In addition, a delivery of new electric buses was delayed. EBS has now submitted an improvement plan. The company is "doing all it can" to resolve the problems, the spokesperson said. "The new buses are coming in little by little and we are busy recruiting staff."

EBS also replaced Arriva in Flevoland. In Twente, Arriva took over bus transport from Keolis, including the Zutphen-Hengelo-Oldenzaal railway line.

Changes in carriers have often caused complaints in the past, Rover said. The problems seem to be exacerbated this year by a staff shortage that has been causing bus cancellations in almost the entire country for some time.

"It is strange that transport companies have still not mastered the trick of changing a concession," said Rover director Freek Bos.