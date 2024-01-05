Caretaker Minister Liesje Schreinemacher gave birth to her son, Titiaan, on Wednesday. The Minister for Foreign Trade and Development Cooperation made the announcement via the ministry's communications office.

"Titian is completely healthy. We are doing well. Karsten and I are very happy now that he is here," she said on Friday. Schreinemacher is in a relationship with Karsten Meijer.

Titiaan Meijer Schreinemacher was given the surnames of both parents. This has been possible in the Netherlands since January 1.

Schreinemacher (VVD) announced that she was pregnant in mid-August. At the beginning of December, she became the first Dutch minister to take maternity leave.

She plans to return to work after her maternity leave. Until then, Schreinemacher's responsibilities are being handled by Geoffrey van Leeuwen.

Schreinemacher is expected to return around mid-April, if a new Cabinet has not yet taken office.