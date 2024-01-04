There were five explosions in the Netherlands on Wednesday night and the early hours of Thursday. The area near a plumber's office in Vlaardingen was hit again. The plumber has been the target of eight explosions over the last few months. There were also explosions in Schiedam, Beverwijk, Rotterdam-IJsselmonde and at a cafe in Amsterdam.

An explosion occurred at a house in Wilhelminastraat in Vlaardingen on Wednesday evening. Police report that the damage is minor and that no one was injured. Three people are said to have fled the scene.

The plumber's home and business premises were closed last month by order of the mayor. A 26-year-old, 24-year-old, and 17-year-old Rotterdam resident had previously been arrested for possible involvement in the explosions.

An explosion on Thursday morning rocked a house in Schiedam. No one was injured, police reported.

The explosion happened around 5 a.m. in the Daltonstraat in Schiedam-Oost. The front door was slightly damaged. The police are investigating the case.

An explosion occurred at a house in Beverwijk (Noord Holland) on the night of Wednesday to Thursday, the police confirmed after reporting in the Noordhollands Dagblad. No one was injured, but there was damage to the building.

The explosion happened around 3.15 a.m. on Vechtstraat. The resident was sleeping at the time. According to police, a witness saw a person in black clothing running away.

Police report that the door and a window were damaged. The case is under investigation.

In the night from Wednesday to Thursday, an explosive device also went off in Rotterdam at a house on Middenhagen in the IJsselmonde district. No one was injured, but there was property damage. The perpetrator fled, the police reported.

An explosive went off on Wednesday evening in front of a cafe on the Haarlemmerstraat in the city center of Amsterdam. The explosion shattered several windows in the bar, and the porch was also damaged. There were no injuries.