Over 6.8 million passengers departed from or landed at Eindhoven Airport last year, which is the largest number in the airport's history. A total of 6.3 million passengers flew through the airport in 2022.

The year before the coronavirus pandemic, in 2019, more than 6.7 million passengers traveled to or from Eindhoven Airport.

In total, there were 41,496 take-offs and landings at the airport during 2023. That is just four below the airport's limit. Most passengers flew to Malaga, London, and Alicante. The busiest day for the airport was September 15.

The airport announced last November plans to implement additional measures to reduce emissions they were generating. The airport was already aiming for a 30 percent reduction in noise in 2030 compared to 2019, but they also want to have 30 percent fewer carbon emissions than the air traffic caused in that year.

To achieve this, the airport will no longer allow private flights using fossil fuels from January 1, 2026. The released capacity will not be used for significant commercial traffic, but the number of flight movements will decrease from 41,500 to 40,500 for 2026 and 2027.

From 2028, the airport will focus on managing noise standards instead of the number of flights.