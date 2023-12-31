The weather will be very variable during New Year's Eve, with heavy showers regularly passing by, along with a chance of thunder and hail in the west of the Netherlands. The strong wind will blow in from the southwest, when many cities and towns have large fireworks shows planned to ring in the New Year. On Monday, the weather should be nice enough for those planning to jump into water for a traditional New Year's dip.

Sustained wind speeds will increase on Sunday evening, to become quite strong inland at wind force 5, which ranges from 29 to 38 kilometers per hour. Along the coast, the wind force could be even higher, with sustained winds of up to 61 kilometers per hour.

A consistent measurement where wind force is higher than 5 can have consequences for the large fireworks shows planned on New Year's Eve. Lighting them becomes dangerous, because pieces of fireworks can blow off course and detonate in an unintended manner. The weather is more likely to stay dry in the east, and the stiff wind ensures that residual smoke from fireworks should dissipate.

Most fireworks shows were cancelled last year due to the bad weather. Many of this year's shows were expected to proceed despite the lousy weather. Cities which organized a light and sound show will likely continue with their program, even if they have to cancel fireworks this year, too.

Amsterdam has fireworks shows planned at several different places. For example, there is a light and fireworks show on Museumplein, which had an attendance of around 60.000 people last year. There is a special New Year's celebration earlier in the evening for children.

The national New Year's Eve countdown is in Hilversum this year. Presenter Dione de Graaff will keep an eye towards midnight from the Top 2000 Café in the Netherlands Institute for Sound and Vision.

Rotterdam has organized fireworks at the Erasmus Bridge for what should be the first time in three years. World-famous DJ Martin Garrix will be performing there.

At the Hofvijver in the Hague, a fireworks show with live music is traditionally held again on New Year's Eve.Groningen counts down for the second time on the Grote Markt. There are also several bands performing, and folk music is playing.

New Year's Day will also be a day with rain showers, although they will be less frequent than on December 31. In the morning the temperature should be around 6 or 7 degrees Celsius, which makes it perfect weather to take a traditional New Year's plunge into water, Weeronline expects.