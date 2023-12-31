The large fireworks shows planned around midnight in Rotterdam, Amsterdam and The Hague will proceed as it stands. The organizers and the municipalities involved say that the signals are green despite the strong wind but that a final decision will be made later in the day. The fireworks shows in Hoek van Holland and Waddinxveen have been canceled.

Organizer Electric Fireworks, organizers of the fireworks show on Museumplein in Amsterdam, reports that the wind is between force 4 and 5 at the moment and that the show can, therefore, go ahead. "We are closely monitoring the situation, but it looks positive now," a spokeswoman said.

In Rotterdam, the national fireworks are planned at the Erasmus Bridge, and there is a show at the Zevenhuizerplas in the Nesselande district. According to a spokesperson for the municipality of Rotterdam, these shows are also set to go ahead for the time being unless weather forecasts change. The fireworks in Hoek van Holland near the beach have been canceled due to the strong wind.

This is also the state of affairs in The Hague, where DB Evenementen is holding a fireworks show at the Hofvijver. Director Peter Boelhouwer says he assumes the show will go ahead, but the decision here will also be made "at the last minute." A spokesperson for the municipality expects the environmental department to make the decision later on Sunday.

The annual bonfire in Floradorp in Amsterdam Noord will be lit; the municipality, police, and fire brigade already agreed on this on Saturday. However, the pyre will be much lower due to the strong wind and may not exceed 5 meters. Usually, a pile of 8 meters is allowed. The fireworks show that was planned in Waddinxveen on the grounds of a football club was canceled on Saturday due to the stormy weather.