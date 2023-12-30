Retailers can sell their New Year's Eve fireworks for the last time this year on Saturday. The annual three-day sales period started on the December 28. Consumers have been able to place orders for fireworks online since the middle of November.

In most years, fireworks may also be sold on December 31. It is not permitted this year as the date falls on a Sunday.

The industry generated a record turnover of 110 million euros in 2022. This happened after a national fireworks ban was enforced for two years due to the coronavirus pandemic. The ban was in place to reduce the amount of fireworks-related injuries which would require treatment in hospitals which were under strain due to Covid-19 patient levels.

Over 50 municipalities told ANP earlier that they set up fireworks-free zones. Around 16 of them have a ban on setting off fireworks, including Amsterdam, Arnhem, Rotterdam, and Tilburg.

National rules only allow for fireworks to be set off on New Year's Eve starting at 6 p.m. This period continues until 2 a.m. on New Year's Day.

Fireworks more meant for children, pranks, and gags, like sparklers, fountains, snap pops, and some firecrackers, may be sold and set off all year.