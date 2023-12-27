Food assistance provided by the Red Cross in the Netherlands has increased again in the past year. The aid organization has distributed 254,983 shopping cards, compared to more than 215,000 in 2022. The shopping cards carry a value of 17.50 euros, which the Red Cross says is enough for an individual to cook an average of a week's worth of hot meals.

More shopping cards have been distributed because there were more requests for help, the Red Cross said. Additionally, more organizations are working together to reach people in need of food.

Harm Goossens, who leads the Red Cross in the Netherlands, said they are stepping up to provide temporary emergency assistance. "But our food aid appears to be needed more structurally, while we would prefer to step away. In practice, this does not appear to be feasible."

The Red Cross also said that more partners are being sought in order to provide more people with help. "In the coming year, we want to continue to help as many people in need of food get a shopping card. Preferably with a card that can be used in all food stores," said Goossens.

Earlier this month it was announced that the number of schools participating in the free meals program for vulnerable students has risen to approximately 1,900. This equates to a quarter of primary and secondary schools.