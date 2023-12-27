The Dutch Cabinet approved plans to adopt the European Union's common charger directive, which will force the manufacturers of devices to offer at least one standard USB-C port for charging and data transfers. The new regulation will be phased in just after the next Christmas holiday, starting on December 28, 2024, the government said in a statement late last week.

Initially, the new rule will only apply to smaller devices, such as "mobile phones, tablets, headphones, video game consoles, cameras, computer mice and e-readers," the government said. Starting in April 2026, the regulation will also apply to laptop computers.

Dutch Economic Affairs Minister Micky Adriaansens said that it will lead to a significant reduction in electrical waste, since thousands of tons worth of disused chargers are thrown out every year in Europe.

Over a year ago, the European Parliament approved the measure with 602 votes in favor, 13 opposed, and 8 abstentions. It was then adopted by the European Council.

The European Parliament put forward the measure for all devices, regardless of their manufacturer, which requires power delivery of up to 100 Watts. "All devices that support fast charging will now have the same charging speed, allowing users to charge their devices at the same speed with any compatible charger," the European Parliament said at the time.

"The directive also allows consumers to choose whether to purchase a new device with or without a charger. This will not only save consumers money, but will also reduce the electronic waste associated with the production, transportation and disposal of chargers," the European Council said last year.

"To me, consumer protection also means no unnecessary costs and inconvenience. We want to reduce the clutter from different chargers that we all need. That is why it is good that we will soon only have one type of connection for chargers on frequently used devices," Adriaansens said in a statement.

Within four years, the European Commission will look at whether chargers should be mandated to be sold separately. Additionally, the Commission will also consider more standardization rules for wireless charging to prevent that market segment from becoming more fragmented.