A man bringing his mother-in-law back to her residential care home in Breda called authorities after finding an unknown man relaxing on the woman's living room chair. Security officers at the facility caught the man, and handed him over to police.

It happened at the elderly woman's home on Leuvenaarstraat in Breda. The woman and her son-in-law arrived at 11:25 p.m. and discovered the 34-year-old man. "He had only consumed some food but not stolen anything," police said.

"This man got up and fled outside. By pressing the alarm button, a security guard quickly arrived on the scene, and then they grabbed the intruder and waited for the police."

When police arrived, they found the individual being kept on the ground by the security guard and the woman's son-in-law. Police said they were familiar with the suspect from previous encounters, and that he does not have a fixed address.

The mother-in-law was brought to her home. It remained unclear how the man gained access to her apartment.