The fire brigade rescued approximately 15 people from a building on Slotermeerlaan in Amsterdam Nieuw-West. A woman with a baby were among those rescued on Tuesday morning. There were no hospitalizations.

Garden furniture outside the building caught fire, and the heavy smoke spread through the building due to broken windows, a spokesperson explained. The smoke then rose through the stairwell, cutting off a key exit for many people who wanted to use the stairwell as an evacuation route.

As the main exit became inaccessible and difficult to use in the situation, firefighters helped get everyone out of the building, the spokesperson said. A number of residents have also been rescued from their homes, including the woman and baby.

Paramedics treated one person at the scene for smoke inhalation. There were no reports of people requiring hospitalization.

Records show firefighters were dispatched to the scene just after 6 a.m., and the alarm level was quickly elevated twice in 15 minutes. Police officers were also sent to the scene to assist.

The cause of the initial fire was under investigation.