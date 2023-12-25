King Willem-Alexander used his eleventh national Christmas address to call on the public to find common ground and bridge the differences they share with other people. In his first major speech following the election victory of the far-right nationalist party PVV, he also reminded the public that there is one Netherlands, under a single set of laws. It is, in his words, what makes the Netherlands "one of the very best places in the world," that everyone is equal.

"There are rules that apply to everyone. We Dutch have a democratic legal order. This gives us stability and security. Discrimination in any form is unacceptable. Intimidating, threatening and insulting people are out of order," he said.

Willem-Alexander is credited with writing his Christmas address himself, as opposed to his yearly September speech regarding the Cabinet's annual budget proposals, which is prepared by the prime minister. The king's address was recorded this week at the Huis ten Bosch Palace, where his family resides in The Hague.

The king began his seven-minute speech on Monday reflecting on the war between Israel and Hamas in the Gaza Strip, saying, "Where once the manger stood and the angels sang, people now fiercely oppose each other. Deep wounds have been made, and peace and reconciliation seem further away than ever."

He noted that the shocking incidents which happen around the world certainly affect those in the Netherlands. "No dike can be raised to protect us against this. The violence there leads to tensions here. Many people feel afraid."

It can, and it does lead to feelings of uncertainty, and a sense that people are losing connection with each other amid great divides in perspective. From out of those disagreements, can come a "moment of reflection," particularly around Christmas. "Without contradictions there is no progress, but the way we deal with it is defining," he said.

"If the world's major problems exceed our strength, we can at least ensure that we live together peacefully in our own country and bridge differences." The king called on people to not be so quick to judge one another, and remember that everyone makes mistakes. Failure to do so, or embracing a "harsh culture of retribution" can only hold society back, and prevent progress.

"Let this Christmas be a time to make a new start. Not constantly judging each other as harshly as people, but embracing the human range, with understanding for personal doubts, concerns and shortcomings. There is no second Netherlands. We make this country together. And it is still one of the very best places in the world."

It is not without effort, he continued. People have to be willing to listen to each other, even with those whom they fiercely disagree, and to give each other the space to live their own lives despite contradictions. They also have to be willing to open up about mistakes and learn from each other, something the king said he experiences frequently as a pilot.

"When I look back on the ten years in which I have been your king, that is the constant factor: people who, based on their personal ideals or beliefs, are committed to bridging contradictions and contributing something positive to society. They make the future habitable."