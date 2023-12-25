One woman was killed and two others were hurt in a single-car crash in Nijverdal late on Christmas Eve. The car drifted off the road, struck a tree along the shoulder, and overturned before landing upside-down in watery ditch.

Police identified the deceased woman as a 25-year-old from Almelo. She was treated as the only critically injured patient at the scene, according to local media reports. The accident took place on the Baron van Sternbachlaan, a stretch of the N347 in Nijverdal, about ten kilometers from the woman's hometown.

Records show a large group of first responders was sent to the scene at about 11:45 p.m. At least four ambulances dispatched, as well as fire department personnel and police.

The cause of the crash was still being examined on Monday morning. "We are investigating the circumstances regarding the accident, including a look at the role the driver played," police said on X.

Nijverdal is part of the municipality of Hellendoorn in Overijssel. Over the past week, the region has had to contend with high water levels as the result of the recent inclement weather.