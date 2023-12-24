An increasing number of restaurants are shutting down for the Christmas holidays. A survey by Koninklijke Horeca Nederland, as reported by De Telegraaf, revealed that nearly 40 percent of entrepreneurs are choosing to spend the festive season at home.

This Christmas, many Dutch will be cooking at home, as getting a table at a restaurant might be challenging. A survey by Horeca Nederland indicated that nearly 40 percent of restaurants will be closed over the Christmas holidays.

According to KHN Chairman Marijke Vuik, this is because hospitality businesses are facing rising costs, but entrepreneurs are often hesitant to pass these on for fear of losing customers. “This has been an issue throughout the year, and the Christmas menu makes it especially evident. Entrepreneurs want to offer something special, but it's not financially feasible,” she explained.

In their survey, 38 percent of entrepreneurs plan to close for Christmas, primarily to give their staff a break. Others cite unprofitability or insufficient staff. In rural areas, a lack of staff might also be a factor. "We can't be certain, but I think finding staff might be easier in big cities,” Vuik said.

According to Vuik, the hospitality industry is still recovering from Covid-19. "Terraces are full, and restaurants are busier, but costs for rent, energy, ingredients, and staff have risen sharply." Two-thirds of entrepreneurs cannot fully pass on these costs, fearing customer loss.