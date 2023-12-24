Police officers investigating a suspicious situation at a homeless shelter in Amsterdam found several explosives after evacuating the building. Emergency services coordinated a massive response just after 10 a.m., sending many police officers and firefighters to the scene. One person was arrested in connection with the case.

The Dutch military's explosives ordinance disposal team was among those dispatched to the building on the Tweede Boerhaavestraat in Amsterdam-Oost. After evacuating the building, the specialist team found several explosives, in what police called "an ongoing investigation."

The initial response was immediately coordinated as a Grip 1 regional emergency. In such cases, all responding personnel coordinate under a single commander. "For safety reasons, an area has been cordoned off and homes have been evacuated," police said. "The building and the surrounding area have now been released," a police update noted.

The Red Cross said on X that provided assistance to about 50 people who were evacuated in the neighborhood. They were cared for at the Hotel Arena, just east of the Passantenhotel in the Oosterpark. Residents were allowed to return to the neighborhood after 12:30 p.m.

The homeless shelter is known as the Passantenhotel Boerhaave. The nonprofit organization that operates the facility, HVO-Querido, said it should not be confused with an ordinary hotel.

"It is a hotel-like facility for homeless Amsterdammers," the organization states on its website. Guests are allowed to reside at the facility for a maximum of six months, and must have the means to pay for their accommodation. "The Passantenhotel is intended for actual homeless people who are reasonably independent and have a lasting bond with Amsterdam."