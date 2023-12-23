Police searching in a waterway east of Amsterdam Central Station found a body in the IJhaven on Saturday afternoon. Authorities spent days searching the area for a missing man, though it was not immediately clear if it was his body they found.

The missing person was last seen on Thursday evening, police told AT5. Over the past two days, police have used a sonar boat, sniffer dogs, and a specialist underwater search team to try and find the Amsterdam resident.

An investigation uncovered surveillance camera footage that placed the man near the Brazilie shopping center in Amsterdam-Oost just before he disappeared. The body police found was in the water that runs alongside the shopping center.

Police were still at the scene at 3:30 p.m., and the area was cordoned off. Privacy screens were also placed around the pedestrian area as investigators collected trace evidence.

A forensic examination will attempt to determine the identity of the deceased individual.

In October, police also found the body of Sam van Grondelle in the IJhaven. The 29-year-old man had been missing after joining friends out for an evening.

Another individual who went missing recently is 22-year-old Abdulamin Mansouri. He has not been seen since December 9, and police updated an alert about him on Wednesday. He was last seen wearing a dark blue or black jacket, and grey and orange Adidas Yeeze shoes. Mansouri was on his way towards Jean Desmetstraat on IJburg at the time.