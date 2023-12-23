A majority in Parliament now supports abolishing the health insurance deductible, which could result in a 35 euro per month increase in insurance premiums for everyone if costs are passed onto the public, according to expert Eva van Erk from the consumer advice group Overstappen.nl.

Last week, members of the Tweede Kamer backed an initiative urging the Cabinet to eliminate mandatory health insurance deductibles. This deductible, set at a minimum of 385 euros, is an out-of-pocket expense in addition to the premiums for basic health insurance. The motion won support from a range of politicians from the left and right.

However, the motion lacks financial backing, leaving it unclear how the abolition would be funded. The Ministry of Health, Welfare and Sport (VWS) estimated the plan's cost to be around 6 billion euros in direct and indirect expenses.

Eva van Erk from the consumer advice group Overstappen.nl noted that if the entire 6 billion euros were to be borne by the insured, an increase in premiums of 35 euros per month would be necessary.

"There are alternative ways to distribute the burden more equitably," she remarked. Van Erk suggested other methods to mitigate the deductible's adverse effects, such as forgiving the deductible for chronically ill patients, waiving it for people on social security, or converting it into a no-claim arrangement.

While the majority of the Tweede Kamer is in favor of abolishing the health insurance deductible, the next government's approach will depend on the coalition negotiations.