Homeowners can expect to pay on average of 938 euros on municipal taxes and fees next year, an increase of 5.8 percent equaling about 51 euros, said homeowners lobbying association Vereniging Eigen House (VEH). A study of housing costs in 110 municipalities with complete tax and fee data for 2024 also showed wide disparities between municipalities.

Property taxes will rise by an average of 5.5 percent, up from 5.1 percent at the start of this year. At the same time, the national annual inflation rate stands at 4.2 percent, according to Statistics Netherlands. Municipalities are allowed to set their own property tax rate increases, and this coming year's biggest increase will be in Renkum, Gelderland, at 23 percent. The property tax rate increase will be at or below inflation in 46 of the 110 municipalities.

"The municipalities of Renkum and De Bilt stand out with property tax increases of more than 20 percent," the VEH stated. "In nine of the municipalities investigated by VEH, the property tax is actually declining. This will be strongest in Zoetermeer, where residents with a home will spend an average of 26 euros less."

"In Rhenen, Brummen and Oosterhout, the sewage tax will increase by more than 20 percent. Zeewolde and Heusden are increasing the waste levy by more than 40 percent," the VEH wrote. "Households pay an average of 344 euros for the collection and processing of household waste: the most in Rijswijk (€533), the least in Nederweert (€151), where the levy has fallen by 45% this year."

Gouda also has the highest sewer tax, of 530 euros, while Koggenland is the lowest fee, at 102 euros. Sewer fees will rise the highest in Brummen, with a 94 euro increase, while residents in several municipalities will see a decrease.

Official home valuations are expected to rise by 3.4 percent next year. "This is in line with the moderate housing price developments, which are the result of rising mortgage interest rates and uncertain economic developments," VEH said.