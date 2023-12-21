Caretaker Minister for Legal Protection Franc Weerwind and the Netherlands Gambling Authority (KSA) are trying to ensure that rules for online gambling become stricter. The two announced new measures on Thursday, which will result in gambling sites having to do more to protect players.

The KSA wants to permit gambling sites to ask for "evidence of income" if a gambler deposits more than 700 euros in a month. This is being done to determine whether the person can afford the amount. The limit would be 300 euros for 18- to 24-year-olds.

Minister Weerwind wants a "personal moment of contact" when gamblers wish to raise their monthly limit above 350 euros, or 150 euros for youngsters. The players shall be logged out automatically if they exceed their player or time limit. The minister and the gambling authority decided together to announce their measures at the same time on Thursday, according to a spokesperson for the KSA.

The internet sites where players decide their limits are supposed to have a "neutral" look and feel. "Imagine the most boring internet page on Earth," said a spokesperson for Weerwind. "What we see now is that players are being lured on pages by things like pictures of money and expensive cars."

The measures are not definitive yet. In the minister's case, it is about a ministerial rule that would be enforced in the autumn of next year at the earliest. Gambling companies and experts can reply to the new rules from the gambling authority, which could come into place on April 1, according to a spokesperson.

Permitted companies have been allowed to legally offer online gambling since October 2021, under the condition that they step in when players get addicted. Gambling companies have not been doing that enough, the KSA concluded in September. The national advisor on addiction called for "quick action" and advised playing limits that all gambling companies should keep an eye on together.

There will be no hard limit on the money that gamblers can spend for the time being. The minister's spokesperson said, "We are looking at that, but it would require a law change. As that is not achievable on short notice, we are taking this step for now."