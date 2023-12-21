Schiphol Airport announced on Thursday that it can accommodate 293,000 flights for the summer season of 2024, which is 13,000 more than previously announced. For the entire year of 2024, Schiphol has the capacity for 483,000 flights. That means that the previous reduction of 460,000 flights is no longer applicable.

The Cabinet wants Schiphol to cut down the maximum number of flight movements from 500,000 to 460,000 starting in April. The measure is to reduce noise pollution around the airport - Schiphol has been exceeding its environmental permits on this front for years.

The aviation sector has expressed its dissatisfaction with the plan. Airlines are vehemently against the downsizing and are fighting it in court.

Outgoing Infrastructure Minister Mark Harbers put the plan on hold in November after intense criticism from the airline industry, the United States, and the European Union.

On Thursday, the airport announced that it can accommodate 483,000 flights in 2024 if airlines can ease the burden on peak hours. According to the airport, recent weeks have shown that a limited reduction is needed at peak times to allow for safe and stable operations.

“At the request of the minister, we reviewed what was operationally possible after the experimental scheme was taken off the table. More flights are now possible, but this is only safe and responsible provided we reduce pressure on certain peak hours”, said Patricia Vitalis, Executive Director Operations at Royal Schiphol Group.

According to the airport, airline companies have committed to contributing to this effort.

KLM expressed its satisfaction with the capacity plan. "This will enable KLM to continue its recovery following the severe coronavirus period," the airline said in a statement.