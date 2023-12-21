Several people were injured in a stabbing incident in Eindhoven on the night between Wednesday and Thursday, the Eindhoven police reported on Thursday.

The incident took place just before midnight on Berliozlaan, in the southwest part of the city. The victims are being treated in a hospital, and the police are conducting an investigation.

— Politie Eenheid Oost-Brabant (@POL_OostBrabant) December 20, 2023

As of Thursday morning, the police had not released additional details about the incident. The Eindhovens Dagblad reported that the altercation involved around fifteen people, but the reason behind it is still unknown.

When the police arrived at the scene, they found victims with bloodied injuries on the street. The regional newspaper also noted that a large knife with a bloodied blade, along with wooden sticks, more knives, a hammer, and an axe, were found at the scene. Several windows of a nearby parked car with a German license plate were also found smashed.

The Eindhovens Dagblad stated that four of the involved parties were taken to hospitals. Their injuries were serious but not life-threatening, requiring treatment for multiple stab wounds.

According to the same source, three of these individuals have been arrested, and the police seized all the weapons found at the scene as well as the damaged car.