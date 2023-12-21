The number of unaccompanied minors seeking asylum in the Netherlands has been increasing, with over 5,400 applications up to November this year, compared to about 4,200 in 2022 and 2,200 in 2021, NOS reported on Thursday.

The proportion of unaccompanied minors within the total asylum applications in the Netherlands has risen to 16 percent this year, up from 9 percent in 2015. The WODC institute is presenting research on the motivations of these young asylum seekers to the Tweede Kamer, the lower house of the Dutch parliament, on Thursday.

The Netherlands was considered a favorable destination due to relatively quick asylum and reunification processes, as noted by the Immigration and Naturalization Service (IND). Researchers anticipate that the current long waiting times for asylum in the Netherlands will become known among young people, potentially changing the country's previously positive image of faster procedures.

Most young asylum seekers arrive in the Netherlands by chance, fleeing unsafe conditions in their home countries or in countries they initially escaped to. The increasing complexity of flight routes, including pushbacks, has led to a delay effect, resulting in an accumulation of asylum applications this year.

Under the Dublin Regulation, minor asylum seekers cannot be returned to their first country of arrival in Europe. Young people often choose their destination country en route, influenced by various factors. There may be many reasons why they end up in the Netherlands, including information from acquaintances, advice from human smugglers, or friendships formed during their journey with others heading to the Netherlands. Strict asylum policies in countries like Denmark also affect their choice of the Netherlands.

Half of the young asylum seekers are from Syria, drawn to the Netherlands for its reputation as a safe society with guaranteed human rights and future prospects for youth. Additionally, they often have extensive social networks within the country.

"Syrians are more likely to be highly educated and have more access to knowledge about escape routes and networks that they share via social media," said researcher Isik Kulu-Glasgow.

Since 2019, there's been an increase in unaccompanied minors arriving in the Netherlands and across Europe. Often, parents send their eldest child, who can withstand the tough journey, ahead when they cannot afford to flee with the entire family, while the father stays behind to care for the remaining family members.

According to previous IND research, 80 percent of unaccompanied minors who are allowed to stay in the Netherlands apply for family reunification. But family reunification is not always the primary objective; sometimes, children are sent away for their safety. Youths restricted by religious or conservative norms are also more likely to decide to leave on their own.

The Ministry of Justice and Security recently expressed serious concern about the ongoing shortage of shelter spaces for unaccompanied minors. In a letter to the Tweed Kamer, they noted that as of October 30, 290 minors were housed in Ter Apel, exceeding its maximum capacity of 55. The facility struggles to provide adequate guidance when over 120 youths are present. The influx is expected to remain high next year.