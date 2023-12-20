A large part of the Provincial Council in Zuid-Holland has asked the provincial government about the risks of PFAS found in sea foam along the Dutch coast. They want the province to find out as quickly as possible the limit to the amount of PFAS which beachgoers may encounter. The RIVM reported last week that the measurements along the coast of Zeeland, Noord- and Zuid-Holland found much higher PFAS concentrations in the sea foam than in the seawater.

This foam forms when algae die in the sea, but according to the RIVM, it can also be caused by pollution in the water, and by strong winds wind. PFAS accumulates in the sea foam.

PFAS is a collective name for thousands of substances that can be harmful to people and the environment. It is unknown to the RIVM, the public health agency, what this presence in sea foam can mean for people's health. A majority of the Zuid-Holland council members want this to be investigated. At Volt's initiative, a total of eleven parties (SP, SGP, GroenLinks-PvdA, ChristenUnie, D66, PvdD, CDA, JA21, BBB, and 50PLUS) have submitted written questions about this to the provincial political leadership.

Among the things the party wants to know is where the measurements were taken in Zuid-Holland. They also asked if they are willing to do a closer investigation into "the risks to the health of humans and animals." The parties are inquiring about how the province will make beachgoers aware of the PFAS in the sea foam and the possible health risks of it. Another question is what the expected economic impact is on "one of the largest recreational areas in our province."

Volt and the co-signees of the letter ask Zuid-Holland to work as closely as possible with the other provinces involved and, where necessary, also in a European context "to gain clarity about the cause, consequences and solutions" in this case.

The RIVM is including the exposure to PFAS via sea foam and water in their national PFAS study, which started this year and should be finished by 2025. Swimming in the sea is safe, according to the Ministry of Infrastructure and Water Management. It is advised to shower after swimming. It is also recommended not to let pets or children play in the sea foam.