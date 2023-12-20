Young adults are more likely to live with parents than twenty years ago, Statistics Netherlands (CBS) reported on Wednesday. In early 2023, nearly 46 percent of young adults aged 18 to 30 were living with their parents, an increase from about 40 percent in 2003. This trend has been particularly noticeable since 2010.

Statistics Netherlands, drawing on the National Youth Monitor, found that most young people move out between 18 and 30 years old. About 89 percent of 18-year-olds lived at home at the start of 2023, compared to over 11 percent of those aged 29 years old. Across all ages in this group, the proportion living at home is higher than twenty years ago.

There was a notable increase in the percentage of 18 to 21-year-olds living at home, especially after 2015. This surge aligns with the introduction of the student loan system, with research indicating that since 2015, students in higher professional education (HBO) and university education (WO) have been less likely to move out of their parent's homes compared to previous years.

Traditionally, men have lived at home longer than women, but the gap between the two genders in living at home has decreased in recent years. From 2003 to 2023, the percentage of young adult men living at home rose from over 47 percent to over 51 percent, while for women, it increased from over 31 percent to more than 40 percent.

The CBS also noted that young adults in their twenties in student cities are less likely to live at home, as they are more likely to move for study or work. Among 20 to 25-year-olds, the lowest percentages of those living at home are found in Groningen, followed by Wageningen, Delft, and Maastricht, all four student cities.