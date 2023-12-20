The number of shoplifting cases in the Netherlands has risen by over 15 percent compared to last year, according to police figures analyzed by the podcast Het Misdaadbureau.

As of October this year, there have been 37,568 incidents of shoplifting, a notable increase from the 32,480 incidents recorded during the same period last year.

A police spokesperson told Het Misdaadbureau that the reason behind this surge is still unclear. The police, in collaboration with a national working group, are investigating the matter.

The most significant rise was observed in the province of Groningen, where shoplifting incidents increased by almost 40 percent compared to last year. Grietje van der Meulen from Platform Veilig Ondernemen Groningen attributes these high numbers to ongoing issues in Ter Apel, where local shopkeepers have faced repeated thefts by asylum seekers in the shopping center.

In the municipality of Westerwolde, which includes Ter Apel, there have been 268 reported shoplifting cases this year, an increase of 60 incidents from the same timeframe last year.

Other provinces, such as Noord-Holland and Limburg, also saw substantial increases, with over 25 percent more shoplifting cases than the previous year.

The police have been digitally recording public crime statistics, including shoplifting cases, since 2012. While there has been a general downward trend in recent years, especially during the pandemic, the latest figures indicate an end to this decline, according to the police.