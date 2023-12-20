There have been multiple explosions targeting a plumber in Vlaardingen since April. Three suspects have now been arrested, but the investigation continues, and further information is still necessary. The police released camera footage of a suspect.

Since April, there have been eight attacks targeting the 44-year-old plumber. His home, business premises, and car have all been targeted. After the first two explosions in April, the police increased security around the man's business premises and home.

On the night of December 5, an explosive went off on Gretha Hofstralaan, where the plumber's house is located. On December 9, an intact explosive was found. On December 12, following a similar explosion, the police arrested three suspects.

The most recent explosion occurred on Friday, December 15, at the plumber's business premises on Koninginnestraat. The 'Opsporing Verzocht' program shared images of the suspect. The man appears in front of the camera several times. Half a minute after the suspect ran out of the street, the explosion occurred.

People with relevant information about this case can contact the police via 0800 6070 or report anonymously via 0800 7000.

It remains unclear why the plumber is targeted. In an interview with AD, the plumber said he “cannot imagine where this all comes from” and denied rumors that he is involved in the drug trade. "I'm a victim, not a suspect”, he said. According to AD, he is now living at a secret location with his family for safety reasons.