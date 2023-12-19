The Lelylijn rail connection has been included in an agreement between the EU member states and the European Parliament on the Trans-European Rail Network (TEN-T). This means that for the EU, the route is now on a list of important rail connections. The EU aims to have the Lelylijn realized by 2050 at the latest.

The Lelylijn is a railway connection project between the north of the country and the Randstad that could mean a 1-hour train between Amsterdam and Groningen.

Friesland's deputy and chairman of the Northern Cooperation Mobility, Matthijs de Vries (ChristenUnie), said he was pleased with the agreement. "The construction of the Lelylijn is important for the development of a strong and sustainable European rail network. It is quite realistic that in a few years, the Lelylijn will be upgraded to the extended core network, making it part of the European high-speed rail network."

Trains on these routes must be able to travel at a minimum speed of 160 kilometers per hour. The Lelylijn is intended to connect the Randstad with Noord-Flevoland, Friesland, and Groningen. The exact route is not yet known, but it is likely that the railway will run via Emmeloord, Joure, and Drachten to Groningen.

In 2024, a so-called initial decision must be made regarding the Lelylijn, which means that an exploration will be conducted in the area. The funding for this must still be arranged during the formation, according to De Vries. NSC, BBB, and VVD had included the Lelylijn in their election programs.

The Lelylijn has been a topic of discussion for years. Initially, the province of Groningen was opposed, but now the three main provinces, Friesland, Flevoland, and Groningen, are in favor of the project. The decision will be made by the government. Research into possible routes is currently underway. The Lelylijn aims to provide a faster connection between the north and the west of the Netherlands.

The European agreement will be voted on at the beginning of 2024, but the European Commission and the European Parliament have already announced it. Within the agreement, it has been decided that large parking lots must be established along the railway lines. It was also agreed to reduce rail connections to Belarus and Russia and to increase the number of trains to Ukraine and Moldova. Other important connections include those between Lisbon and Madrid and between Helsinki and Warsaw.