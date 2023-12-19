The Tweede Kamer is urged by the European Central Bank (ECB) to re-examine the potential impacts of the new bank tax set to be implemented in the Netherlands in 2025. According to a report by NOS, concerns have arisen that the plan, which requires banks to contribute towards an increase of the minimum wage, did not fully consider the risk of market disruption and potential increases in loan interest rates.

This autumn, the Tweede Kamer, the lower house of the Dutch parliament, adopted a motion by D66, PvdA-GroenLinks, SP and ChristenUnie to increase the bank tax. According to the parties, raising the bank tax will generate an additional 150 million euros. They want to use this in part to finance the increase in the minimum wage.

In her advisory statement, ECB President Christine Lagarde addresses the proposed extra bank tax. While not rejecting the idea, she warned about its potential effects on the financial system. There is a risk of market fragmentation in Europe, as banks might avoid the Netherlands due to higher taxes.

The ECB recommended therefore to assess whether the bank tax “has the potential to impair the banking sector’s resilience and cause market distortion.”

The ECB significantly increased interest rates last year to a record high of 4.5 percent. While it is expected for banks to see higher profits as an immediate result, the ECB highlighted that the long-term consequences of such a rapid increase in interest rates might be detrimental to banks.

The Dutch central bank (DNB) forecasted a stagnation in the Dutch economy for this year and the next. ECB President Christine Lagarde warned that this economic slowdown may result in a rise in defaults affecting banks. She observed that these implications were not factored into the motion passed by the Tweede Kamer. Consequently, Lagarde called for "a thorough analysis of potential negative consequences for the banking sector."

NOS noted that since the ECB’s advice is not mandatory, the Tweede Kamer can overlook it. Similar initiatives in Spain, Italy, Slovenia, and Lithuania, which aimed to impose additional taxes on banks for purported excessive profits and low savings rates, were either moderated or scrapped following advice from the ECB.