The three attorneys representing alleged organized crime leader Ridouan Taghi issued their immediate resignation. Taghi is the prime suspect in the extensive trial known as the Marengo procedure, the randomly assigned name from the court system. The case covers a series of assassinations, attempted killings, and plots to commit murder.

The lawyers believe that they are not be given the space and time to organize a proper defense, they said on Tuesday. "There is no point in continuing," they stated "We cannot in good conscience assist our client because we cannot provide an adequate defense."

Michael Ruperti, Arthur van der Biezen and Sjoerd van Berge Henegouwen announced in June that they would take over the handling of the case from criminal defense attorney Inez Weski. She was forced to resign after she was arrested in April on suspicion of participating in a criminal organization involved in international drug trafficking, money laundering and violating her oath of secrecy.

Weski is said to have shared information between Taghi, who is not allowed contact with anyone other than his legal team, and his associates in the outside world. Taghi has been held in the maximum security EBI prison facility in Vught since he was extradited to the Netherlands from Dubai. Weski was kept in pre-trial detention for about six weeks before she was released from custody.

After the trio of lawyers took over Weski's defense, they asked the court for time to read the case file in the extensive trial, but the court did not grant them this. Months before Weski was arrested, prosecutors had already issued their recommendation that Taghi be convicted and sentenced to life in prison. Weski had already concluded her arguments in the case, calling for Taghi's acquittal.

Ruperti, Van der Biezen, and Van Berge Henegouwen said they believe that they are being thwarted by the court by not being given adequate time to review the case. "Incomprehensible," said the lawyers. They believe that as a result they have been "behind" from the start and "cannot adequately defend" Taghi.

"The defense has reached a point where it must face the fact that the court has never granted Mr. Taghi an adequate defense after the arrest of Counsellor Weski. Mr. Taghi therefore feels misled by the court in requesting new lawyers after the arrest of counsellor Weski," the lawyers said.

It is not clear how the case will proceed against Taghi, now 45 years of age. He has indicated that he no longer wants a lawyer and that he will not accept any lawyer that may be assigned to him. The three will remain available to him for advice regardless of the criminal case. Another hearing is scheduled for Thursday in the secured bunker-style court in Amsterdam-Osdorp.

The marathon Marengo criminal case has been ongoing on for years. The court previously delayed plans to issue a verdict, saying it will now deliver its ruling on February 27.