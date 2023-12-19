The chances of getting injured around New Year's Eve due to fireworks incidents are 241 times higher than the chance of winning the main prize in the lottery, according to a fireworks safety campaign from the Dutch government. Around 1,200 people needed to be treated last New Year's period due to wounds caused by fireworks.

The campaign was produced under the title, "The lottery that you don't want to win." Its goal is to educate people, and ultimately lead to a reduction in fireworks injuries.

The chance of injury is higher not only for those who set off fireworks, but also bystanders. Calculations by VeiligheidNL made on behalf of the Ministry of Infrastructure and Water Management showed this to be far greater than winning the New Year's Eve lottery. Of all firework wounds treated, 46% of them involved spectators, research shows.

It also shows that many accidents could be prevented by setting off fireworks more safely. Less than half of the people who light fireworks wear protective glasses. For the people watching fireworks outside, that number is seven percent. Over half of the victims of fireworks were younger than 20 years old, and 18 percent were even younger than 12 years old, even though the latter are not legally allowed to set them off.

"New Year's is a party of traditions. Oliebollen, fireworks, and the New Year's lottery", said Vivianne Heijnen, outgoing State Secretary for Infrastructure and Water Management. "But it needs to stay a celebration and not end in accidents. People must realize that the chance of injury from fireworks is many times greater than the chance of winning a nice prize at a New Year's Eve lottery. Do you want to watch or light fireworks? Then do it safely: wear fireworks glasses, use an ignition fuse, and keep your distance."