The Netherlands Ministry of Defense is currently consulting with partner countries on how they can protect their ships in the Red Sea from shootings by the Houthi Rebels from Yemen. Outgoing defense minister Kajsa Ollongren told the program WNL op Zondag.

Military escorts along the sailing route were among the topics discussed. “We have to take a look at that,” said Ollongren. Several shipping companies have previously called on her to do so.

Several foreign shipping companies have stopped sailing through the Red Sea due to the shootings. Dutch shipping companies are also contemplating this, said director Annet Koster of the Royal Association of Netherlands Shipowners (KVNR) on Friday. Ollongren thinks it is “the only right decision” for the ships to “take no risks” at this moment.

The Houthis have been shooting Western ships due to the war between Israel and Hamas. A Houthi spokesperson has said the attacks will continue until the “aggression” towards Gaza stops. Ollongren sees the shootings as an example of the further escalation of the conflict between Israel and Hamas.