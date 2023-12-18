The police have arrested a second suspect for possible involvement in violent incidents surrounding the Sunneklaas party in Ameland. The suspect is a 22-year-old inhabitant of the island who was arrested Friday and released on Saturday. He is still considered a suspect in the case, says the Public Prosecution Service (OM).

A 31-year-old Amelander was also detained on Thursday and later released. He is also considered a suspect.

A camera team from PowNed was attacked on the 5th of December when they wanted to report about the secretive Sunneklaas island tradition. After a chase, their car was rammed, as seen in video footage.

PowNed has filed reports to the police because of the incidents, and also complained about not being taken seriously when they reported the threat to authorities as it was happening.

Sunneklaas is a local version of the Sinterklaas celebration, where outsiders are forbidden, and has previously been described as strange with misogynistic undertones for the tradition of chasing girls and women off the streets and forcing them to remain indoors.