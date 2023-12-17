The Dutchman who stabbed a fellow Dutch person to death in a bar in La Carihuela in Spain has been sentenced to ten years in jail after he made a deal with law enforcement. The prosecution demanded thirteen years in prison for him, and he would have been tried by a jury.

The man received three years less than had been demanded because he had now paid out a substantial amount of damages to the surviving relatives: almost €100,000. According to the Public Prosecution Service, the total compensation the bricklayer must pay is approximately 400,000 euros.

De Telegraaf reports that the man stabbed Rotterdammer Cees van Dijk with a machete after an argument in the Heineken corner, a place which is mainly visited by Dutch people. The incident happened on the 25th of May 2022, a night when the bar was busier than usual as the UEFA Conference League final between Feyenoord and AS Roma was being shown on a big screen. Feyenoord lost the final 1-0.

According to eyewitness statements to the local authorities, a drunken Melvyn was making inappropriate sexual comments to girls who were minors. The 50-year-old Cees van Dijk reacted, “You’re a pervert; they could be your daughters!” was amongst the comments made according to the prosecutor in Malaga.

The bar owner sent Melvyn away, but he returned with a machete that he had hidden in the trunk of his car. It led to a confrontation in which the victim knocked Melvyn over twice before falling on him, upon which he was stabbed several times. The severely wounded Dutchman stumbled back into the bar, but emergency services could not help him anymore. The culprit was apprehended several streets away.