A 44-year-old man with no fixed residence or staying place was arrested on Saturday in the Hague. He is suspected of having robbed a heavily pregnant woman in November in Capelle aan den IJssel in Zuid-Holland. The suspect was identified due to camera footage, the police say.

The women got off the metro on the seventh of November around 20.15 at the station Capelsebrug. She was attacked from behind when she walked via the Haydenstraat to the Bizetstraat. She fell forward on her stomach, and the culprit ran off with her phone. She was wounded to the point that she needed to be operated on. Her unborn baby was unharmed.