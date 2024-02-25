A 14-year-old boy from The Hague was arrested on Saturday night for possibly detonating an explosive device in a house in the Ravelstraat in Capelle aan den IJssel. This house had already been the target of several explosive attacks. After the explosion, the boy injured his leg and was taken to hospital.

The house had already been closed by order of the municipality, so no one was present. However, the drainpipe and two windows of the surrounding houses were damaged. In addition, a police car that was parked unattended in front of the property to prevent further violence was also damaged by the impact, RTV Rijnmond reported.

Police arrested the 14-year-old boy from The Hague at the scene when he tried to run away shortly after the explosion. During his escape, however, the boy fell badly and the police were able to arrest him, according to the broadcaster.

The police suspect that the boy is the perpetrator of the explosion, but also think that he was hired. "We don't yet know what conflict is behind it, we are looking into that," a police spokesperson said.

According to the police, the attacks on the house in Ravelstrasse are part of a series of violent incidents. An explosive device was also detonated in the house on February 5. On February 11, shots were fired at a house in the Kerkhoflaan in Rotterdam-Crooswijk. However, no one was inside the house. On February 17, 18 and 19, there were several explosions on Jacques Dutilhweg in Rotterdam and again on Ravelstraat. On Friday night, there was also an explosion in the house on Kerkhoflaan.

After the shooting on February 11, the police arrested six men. Three of them are still in custody. A team of detectives is investigating the case.