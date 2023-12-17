Ajax let a 2-0 lead slip to draw at home to PEC Zwolle on Sunday. Lennart Thy scored two goals, including an acrobatic equalizer in the 89th minute to earn Zwolle a draw in the Johan Cruijff arena. Brian Brobbey scored both goals for the Amsterdammers.

Jorrel Hato had cleared an effort from PEC captain Bram van de Polen off the goalline before Ajax took the lead after 34 minutes played. Devyne Rensch crossed the ball across the box to Brobbey, who tapped it into the open goal. The linesman initially stuck his flag up for offside, but the goal was given after a VAR check.

The young striker got his second three minutes after halftime. Midfielder Benjamin Tahirovic dribbled through the midfield with the ball before it reached Brobbey, who converted the chance with his weak foot.

There was an element of fortune to Lennart Thy's first goal of the match on the hour mark. Younes Namli played the ball to the striker, whose shot was deflected by Hato, ensuring that it looped over goalkeeper Diant Ramaj and into the Ajax goal.

PEC got their equalizer in the 89th minute. A cross from van Polen was deflected into the air, where Thy met it with an overhead kick from close range, which left Ramaj with no chance. Ajax players appealed for handball as the ball seemed to connect with Apostolos Vellios's hand in the duel before it came to Thy.

FC Volendam surprised many by beating SC Heerenveen away on Saturday. Michael Dingsdag's side was bottom of the league before the game.

They took the lead in the 28th minute when Bilal Ould-Chikh punished a mistake by Oliver Braude, giving Andries Noppert no chance with his toe-poked finish.

The away side's second goal was also a terrific finish. Lequincio Zeefuik was played in behind the Heerenveen defence, but instead of running straight, he cut back before turning his defender inside out and finishing in the opposite corner of what the keeper dove in.

Heerenveen got one back with 25 minutes left to play. Ion Nicolaescu got just about enough connection on his volley to send the ball home from close range. But it was not enough as Volendam held on for the win, meaning they go into the winter break in 17th place.

Vitesse will go into the winter break bottom of the league after another dismal performance, losing 5-0 to Almere on Sunday. The Arnhemmers are level on points with Volendam but are bottom on goal difference.

Almere picked up their first win in a month after three consecutive losses. Their goals were scored by Yoann Cathline, Yann Kitala, Joey Jacobs, Alvaro Pena, and an injury-time penalty was converted by Thomas Robinet.