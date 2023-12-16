The GGD public health service advised people not to eat any fruit or vegetables grown in the gardens near the Rotterdam The Hague Airport. Increased concentrations of per- and polyfluoroalkyl substances (PFAS) have been found in a canal between the airport and the gardens. There will be further research carried out in the new year, but the GGD branch covering the Rotterdam-Rijnmond region has issued the advice as a precaution.

Besides the warning about eating vegetables or fruit from the gardens, the GGD also advised against drawing water from the canal for irrigation. The owners of the gardens can continue to maintain their garden plot, but the advice is to wear gloves while working, and to wash hands when finished.

According to the airport, the research has shown high concentrations of PFAS around the firefighter training area within the compact airport complex. PFAS is a collective term for thousands of substances which are harmful to the environment, and are potentially carcinogenic when people are exposed to them. PFAS has been found in the ground, the canals, and the groundwater near the firefighter training facility.

According to Rotterdam The Hague Airport management, the fire brigade used an extinguishing agent which contained PFAS during incidents in which their response was required. The extinguishing agent was phased out by 2020. This is most probably the reason for the high concentration found in the area.

"The values are higher than we want, but do not pose an acute risk," reported the airport, emphasizing that this has only been calculated based on one measurement. "More measurements are needed to draw a conclusion." The intention is for the follow-up study to be completed in the first quarter of 2024.

On Tuesday, the airport was planning to hold an information meeting. The members of the vegetable garden association in the area, and the pony club near the canal, were among those invited. The GGD could not say more about the danger for the animals who drink from the canal.

The province of Zuid-Holland has also informed the members of the provincial government, although the province said it is not currently involved in the case.