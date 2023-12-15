Dozens of municipalities will not create a local ban on fireworks, or firework-free zones, during the upcoming New Year's period. They say there is little point in stopping people from setting them off within their area when there is no national ban, and fireworks can be sold freely in neighboring regions. Enforcement is currently almost impossible, mainly due to a lack of enforcement officers, according to a survey conducted by ANP. About 150 of the 342 municipalities in the Netherlands took part in the study.

Around 90 municipalities said they do not have a local ban, and about 50 have implemented fireworks-free zones, such as in the area around petting zoos. Sixteen of the municipalities with a fireworks ban said it is very difficult to control. There is therefore no enforcement in Tilburg. “You can bring out lots of enforcers, but you can never control everything,” said a spokesperson. Still, the municipalities hope their local bans will lead to a change in behavior.

Many municipalities do not believe in implementing such local measures. As long as there is not a national ban on selling, buying, and lighting consumer fireworks, and it is also easy to purchase illegal fireworks, a local ban will not help improve the situation. "This showed in the last New Year: in the cities where there was a firework ban, there was just as much firework nuisance as there was in cities without a fireworks ban,” Almelo mentioned as an example.

The Hague agrees: “A nationwide ban is clearer to residents, salespeople, and enforcement officers and is therefore more effective.” Leusden thinks a local firework ban “is not enforceable, and only a national ban can be effective.”

It is specifically for that reason that The Hague, Zoetermeer, Vlaardingen, and Nissewaard have not established a local fireworks bans. “As long as there is no complete nationwide ban, then enforcing a total fireworks ban is completely unachievable,” Zoetermeer explained.

People can also only be punished if they have been caught setting off fireworks. “You need to see the offense to enforce it,” said Waddinxveen.

“Sadly, our officers cannot be everywhere,” said Krimpen aan den Ijssel. Wageningen agreed, saying that makes the chances of catching an offender relatively slim.

Enforcement is problematic for another reason, with or without a nationwide ban. Municipalities do not have many people who can take on enforcement duties. Houten, in Utrecht, “will not support a full ban on fireworks as long as we cannot guarantee enough enforcement.” Hollands Kroon, Borsele, Lansingerland, and Dalfsen also said that a ban on fireworks is practically uncontrollable from them.

Etten-Leuren stated it is virtually impossible to enforce, as a result of limited personnel. Kampen called the enforcement checks “very labor intensive.”