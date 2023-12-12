The 2024 edition of Pride Amsterdam will focus on connecting people with the theme TOGETHER. “Don’t look away and polarize, but talk to each other and learn from each other’s differences. That’s what Pride is all about next year and why the visibility of our LGBTQA+ community has never been more necessary than it is now,” Lucien Spee de Castillo Ruiz, executive director of Pride Amsterdam, said on Tuesday.

Rainbow identities are increasingly under pressure internationally, and people are losing their freedoms, the Pride Amsterdam organization said. So it is more important than ever to find each other again. “Stronger together, despite our differences. And stronger together, thanks to our differences,” the organization said.

Pride Amsterdam will take place from July 27 to August 4 next year. The exact details of the program will be announced in the spring.

“At Pride Amsterdam, we celebrate the message of love for our loved ones, but also the love for those who are further away from us but face similar challenges due to their sexual orientation, gender identity and expression, or diversity in gender development,” the Pride Amsterdam organization said. “TOGETHER in Pride. For ourselves and for others.”