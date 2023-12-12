Amsterdam and 13 social partners signed a covenant on Monday committing to tackling the use of homes for criminal purposes - “a serious form of housing fraud,” the city said in a press release. The parties will work closely together to reduce the unlawful use of Amsterdam homes and associated nuisance, the city said, mentioning cannabis cultivation, unlicensed sex work, and human trafficking as examples.

“With this collaboration, we can make it more difficult for criminals, improve the quality of life in neighborhoods, and at the same time make homes available again for people who really need it,” housing alderman Zita Pels said.

If the police discover this type of housing fraud, they will share the information with the municipality of Amsterdam. The city will pass it on to the relevant parties involved. “For example, a landlord can take action under civil law, including by terminating the rental agreement and imposing fines. The municipality can take administrative action based on licensing and supervision and enforcement,” the city said.

The collaboration includes the municipality of Amsterdam, the police, grid operator Liander, the Amsterdam housing corporations, and various realtors and real estate agencies.