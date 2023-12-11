The parliamentary elections, artificial intelligence, and women’s football were on Netherlands’ residents’ minds this year. The voting guide Stemwijzer, ChatGPT, and the women’s football world cup were the top three most googled search terms in the country in 2023, according to Google’s annual trends report.

The Israel-Gaza conflict and Giro555, the fundraiser for the victims of the massive earthquake in Turkey and Syria early this year, completed the top 5. The political parties BBB and NSC made it into the top 10, as dit “crompouce” - a Dutch pastry that went viral on TikTok this year.

People in the Netherlands were mainly interested in international movies this year, with only two of the Top 5 in the Film and TV category being Dutch productions. Een jaar van je leven and Boer zoekt vrouw took spots three and five. Oppenheimer was the most googled term in this category, followed by Barbie Movie. Avatar took spot four.

International celebrity googles by Netherlands residents focused mainly on people who died this past year - Matthew Perry (1), Tina Turner (2), and Sinead O’Connor (4). Third place went to Andrew Tate, who made headlines when he got charged with human trafficking, rape, and forming an organized crime group. The Nigerian singer, songwriter, and record producer Burna Boy was the fifth most googled international celebrity in the Netherlands this year.

The most-googled Dutch celebrities were singer Rob de Nijs, presenters Tom Egbers and Tim den Besten, BBB leader Caroline van der Plas, and actor Reiky de Valk.

Athletes googled remarkably often last year were Maarten van der Weijen, Edwin van der Sar, Bas Dost, Ken Block, and Dilano van ‘t Hoff. There was not a single woman in the top 10 of this category.