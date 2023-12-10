The bodies of two women were found in a waterway near a fatal car accident in Delft in which one man was killed and another seriously injured, the police reported. The police suspect that the two deceased women are two occupants of the car. "However, this cannot yet be said with certainty," said a police spokeswoman.





Delft - Man overleden na auto te water Oostpoortweg: Zondagochtend 10 december raakte een personenauto door nog onbekende oorzaak te water bij de Oostpoortweg. Na een uitgebreide reddingsactie werden twee mannen uit het voertuig gehaald en vervoerd naar… https://t.co/Dml6hVdyrp — Politie Basisteam Delft (@POL_Delft) December 10, 2023

The police received a report that the car crashed into the waterway for unknown reasons on Oostpoortweg around 5 a.m. on Sunday. Shortly after, a diving team from the fire department pulled two people out of the car. Both were seriously injured. One of them, the driver of the vehicle, died from his injuries in hospital. The passenger, who was able to free himself from the car on his own, remains in critical condition. According to RTL Nieuws, a third occupant of the car was physically unharmed. When emergency services arrived, he was sitting on the roof of the submerged car.

As it looked for a while as if there might be more people in the vehicle, a large area was then searched. Even after the vehicle had been lifted out of the water with a crane truck and a large underwater area around the vehicle was searched again by fire department divers, no more people could be found.

However, the fire department was called again around 11.15 a.m. because a person had been spotted in the water. After the firefighters had pulled the body out of the water, the second body was also found during the search.

According to the fire department, the bodies of the two women were found about 100 to 150 meters from the site of the car accident.