The mayor of Rotterdam, Ahmed Aboutaleb, wants to hold talks with Extinction Rebellion (XR) activists about the greening of the port of Rotterdam. The mayor promised to do so on Friday afternoon, as confirmed by a spokeswoman for the city council.

XR had been in the port area since the morning. There were blockades at several intersections and activists stopped trucks there.

About 130 activists from Extinction Rebellion occupied the access roads to the Europoort. According to XR, the port of Rotterdam is the “most polluting port in Europe as determined by Transport & Environment,” it was stated in the action group’s press release. ​​​​​In their opinion, the port is not doing enough to achieve the climate goals.

Vandaag heroveren we de haven van Rotterdam! Vanaf het middaguur bezetten rebellen van onder meer @XR_Rotterdam de toegangswegen tot de Europoort, zowel het kruispunt Moezelweg - Merwedeweg als het kruispunt Moezelweg - Saarweg. [1/6] pic.twitter.com/XDR0fX0dT6 — Extinction Rebellion Nederland (@NLRebellion) December 8, 2023

Since Aboutaleb's pledge, XR had only been active at one location in Rotterdam-Europoort, but even there everyone left during the evening. No one was arrested, an XR spokesperson said.

According to a spokeswoman for Aboutaleb, he is indeed willing to talk to the activists, as he does with many parties. She emphasized that the municipality has not set any conditions for this talk, such as a halt to the actions. XR claims, in response to Aboutaleb's promise, that "civil disobedience works!"

**LAATSTE NIEUWS** Burgerlijke ongehoorzaamheid werkt! Burgemeester Aboutaleb wil met XR in gesprek over de toekomst van de haven. https://t.co/CtrPZG1vIA pic.twitter.com/nTTDXJw5LN — Extinction Rebellion Nederland (@NLRebellion) December 8, 2023

With the blockades, the activists want to draw attention to the role of the port of Rotterdam in the climate crisis.

XR is pleased that Aboutaleb is ready for talks. According to the climate action group, these will take place sometime next week. "These talks will focus on how the port can become more sustainable and how Rotterdam can play a leading role in the energy transition," XR said.