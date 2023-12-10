Two residential towers with a height of around 160 meters are to be built next to The Hague Hollands Spoor station. This would make them the tallest buildings in the city. The towers will house up to 1,250 apartments for students, young professionals, as well as families. In addition, Office space as well as facilities such as shops and restaurants will also be created, according to the municipality. There is currently a parking deck and a bicycle shed on the site.

The municipality has named the project Escher Gardens after the designer Maurits Escher who was born 125 years ago. Many of his works of art hang in the Escher Museum in The Hague.

The Hague wants to build tall towers because of the expected population growth. These high-rise buildings are to be built around Hollands Spoor, Central Station and Laan van NOI. Work is currently underway on two residential towers on the square in front of The Hague CS. The Hague wanted to build an even taller residential tower of 180 meters near the HS station, but this project has been delayed.

The tallest towers in The Hague are currently the two buildings of the Ministry of the Interior and the Ministry of Justice and Security. Both are 146 meters high. For instance, the courtyard tower of the Ministry of Education is 142 meters high. The tallest residential tower in the Netherlands is the 215-meter-high Zalmhaven Tower in Rotterdam.