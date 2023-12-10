Vomar, Boni, Nettorama, and ALDI continue to sell chicken without the Beter Leven (Better Life) certification, contrary to their earlier commitment to stop selling such products before 2024, according to a report by the animal welfare organization Wakker Dier published on Wednesday.

The Beter Leven certification is issued by the Dutch Society for the Protection of Animals, and rates products with a maximum of three stars. Products bearing this mark ensure that their chickens were raised with more space, and more daylight in their barn. The animals also must have access to a covered outdoor area.

Wakker Dier looked at the brochures and product ranges of 16 major supermarkets in the Netherlands, contacting those found to be selling chicken without the quality mark. While most supermarkets had only a few such products, soon to be adjusted, a substantial portion of the chicken range at Vomar, Boni, Nettorama, and Aldi is still without this quality mark.

“These supermarkets still have a month to get their affairs in order. We are keeping an eye on them,” stated Anne Hilhorst, director of Wakker Dier.

Aldi informed Wakker Dier that its contracts for transitioning to chicken with the quality mark are complete, with the full switch anticipated by week six of 2024. Starting January 1, the supermarket will no longer run promotions for chicken without the quality mark.

In 2021, all supermarkets committed to transitioning to selling chicken with at least one Beter Leven star by January 1, 2024. Albert Heijn led this initiative, having switched to star-rated chicken in October of the previous year.