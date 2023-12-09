Queen leads the NPO Radio 2 Top 2000 for the 20th time with Bohemian Rhapsody. Danny Vera, still number 1 in 2020 with Roller Coaster, can be found in second place as in the last two years. Third place again goes to the Eagles with Hotel California, it was announced on Friday at the Top 2000 Café in Beeld & Geluid in Hilversum.

In general, the Top 10 is completely unchanged. Just like last year, Queen is in the Top 10 twice, reaching tenth place with Love Of My Life. Billy Joel is in fourth place with Piano Man and Coldplay completes the Top 5 with Fix You.

Also in the Top 10 are Led Zeppelin with Stairway To Heaven (6), Pearl Jam with Black (7), Boudewijn de Groot with Avond (8) and Metallica with Nothing Else Matters (9). "A unique feat: for the first time in the history of the Top 2000, the Top 10 is unchanged from the previous year. Obviously, these songs are firmly anchored in the memories of many voters," said Peter de Vries, station manager of NPO Radio 2. "A little tip: there are many surprises in the rest of the list. We will announce which ones next week."

However, Queen failed to make it to the top of the Top 2000 five times. Before Danny Vera in 2020, John Lennon (2015), the Eagles (2014 and 2010) and Boudewijn de Groot (2005) also managed first place.

Listeners were able to vote for their favorite records until Friday afternoon. As the "list of lists" is celebrating its 25th edition this year, 500 additional songs were included as a one-off. These songs can be listened to next week.

The complete Top 2000 will be announced next Friday. As always, the show will begin at midnight on Christmas Day. The number 1 will be played shortly before the turn of the year.