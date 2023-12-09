After weeks of road blockades by Extinction Rebellion climate activists, the Netherlands now wants international cooperation to abolish subsidies for fossil fuels. The reason for this is that a large part of the benefits agreed with the fossil fuel industry are enshrined in international agreements, explains outgoing Climate Minister Rob Jetten.

However, there is not much enthusiasm yet: 13 countries have so far joined the coalition that the Netherlands wants to form at the climate summit in Dubai. "A diverse group of countries," says Jetten. Therefore, he is very happy with that. The countries joining include Belgium, France, Canada, Costa Rica and Antigua, and Barbuda. Jetten's main aim is to hold a "dialog" with the countries and exchange strategies for phasing out the use of fossil fuels.

According to the Bloomberg news agency, the United States, the world's largest economy, is abandoning the Dutch cabinet's plan to end fossil fuel subsidies. The Dutch government is said to have urged the Americans to go along. But it is unlikely that the world's leading oil-producing country will do so.

Nevertheless, Jetten describes it as good news that the coalition was launched at this year's climate summit in Dubai. From now on, the topic should be discussed every year, he believes. It will also exert "pressure" on countries that have not yet joined. Neighboring country Germany, for example, is still debating whether it wants to join the coalition.

Jetten calls phasing out fossil subsidies necessary for achieving climate goals. "The longer you continue to subsidize fossil fuels, the more difficult it is to switch from, for example, coal and oil to wind and sun. We can use that money much better and smarter," NOS wrote.

In Glasgow, the countries have already agreed to phase out "inefficient fossil fuel subsidies" to further reduce global warming. This phase-out should go even further, according to Jetten's plan. Further steps could be taken on this topic at COP28 this year. For example, countries could agree to phase out all fossil fuel subsidies, unless the subsidies are used to combat energy poverty.

Jetten has also heard from other countries that it is important to include energy poverty. "We also want to start phasing out fossil fuel subsidies where they really lead to major environmental pollution," he said.