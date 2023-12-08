A 60-year-old man who was in police custody for public intoxication was found unresponsive in his Rotterdam jail cell on Thursday morning. Police confirmed that the Rotterdam resident died at a local hospital later in the day.

He was taken into custody in the morning by officers who responded to a report of an unwell man in Vlaardingen. Police and paramedics found the man on Liesveld in the Zuid-Holland city.

"The police decided to arrest the man for public intoxication and take him to a police station to sleep it off. At the station, the police were advised by a doctor to wake the man every half-hour for a check-up," police stated.

The man stopped breathing in his jail cell at the Doelwater police station after one of the checks. When he was found unresponsive, police attempted to revive the man. He was then taken to an area hospital where he later died.

The handling of the case and the man's death will be examined by the Rijksrecherche. The investigative service is responsible for looking into incidents involving government services, including the police.