PSV won their fifteenth league match of the season, defeating SC Heerenveen 2-0 on Thursday, and are now close to setting a new Eredivisie record. Meanwhile, their closest rival, Feyenoord, secured a 3-1 victory against FC Volendam after scoring two goals in injury time.

PSV scored the first goal in the 33rd minute through Guus Til. A goal by Luuk de Jong was disallowed for handball an hour into the game. His substitute, Ricardo Pepi, succeeded in the 78th minute, increasing PSV's lead to 2-0. PSV is scheduled to play its final league match of the year next Sunday against AZ.

This victory puts PSV in a strong position to clinch their first league title since 2018 as they pursue multiple records. This is the fourth time in their history that the club has achieved at least 28 wins in a calendar year in the league (28 wins, six draws, and one loss), a feat previously accomplished in 2006 (30 wins), 1987 (29 wins), and 2017 (28 wins).

PSV is also approaching the record of seventeen consecutive Eredivisie wins set under Guus Hiddink in the 1987/1988 season.

Feyenoord, PSV's closest rival, narrowly avoided losing points on Thursday. Just four days after their 1-2 defeat to PSV, the reigning league champions managed to pull ahead of FC Volendam in injury time, with Santiago Giménez and Igor Paixão scoring to secure a 3-1 win. This result keeps Feyenoord 10 points behind PSV and leaves FC Volendam at the bottom of the standings.