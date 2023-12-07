Young workers under the age of 30, especially those with lower education levels, have the biggest risk of developing a sleep disorder due to working night shift, according to a study conducted by Dutch sleep scientists from GGZ Drenthe and the University of Groningen among over 37,000 Flemish people. The risks of sleep disorders are greatest during night- and alternating shifts but also apply to a lesser extent to evening shifts and early morning shifts, NOS reports.

Half of the people who work night shifts sleep less than six hours per day. Half also suffer from at least one chronic sleep disorder. Over a quarter have at least two sleep disorders. The researchers looked at insomnia, hypersomnia (drowsiness during the day), parasomnia (undesirable symptoms during sleep like nightmares or sleepwalking), sleep apnea, movement disorders like restless leg syndrome, and disruptions to the sleep-wake rhythm.

According to the researchers, shift work’s impact on sleep is “greatest among young adults with lower education.” They indicate that they sleep shorter and suffer more from sleep disorders. That could be because this population group often lives in smaller homes than employees with a higher education, making sleeping during the day more challenging.

The nature of the work may also play a role, though the researchers did not study that specifically. A young night worker in a distribution center runs a greater risk of a sleep disorder than a 50-year-old surgeon, researcher Marike Lancel told NOS as an example.

Almost all the studied sleep disorders are more common among young people. They’re also more common among women than men, with the exception of sleep apnea. Men also sleep slightly shorter on average than women.

Researcher Lancel hopes that this study - only the second of its kind in the world - will bring more attention to the effect of shift work. “Many people work at night, and in many institutions, it is poorly organized. In my opinion, employers should pay more attention to this. Many companies have already improved their schedules, but in healthcare, for example, that is not always the case.”